I traveled 386 miles in three hours in China; we need bullet trains

In the March 15 Bee, Dan Walters panned the high-speed rail project. He wrote, “California has no shortage of transportation problems, but traveling between San Francisco and Los Angeles isn’t one of them.” Apparently Mr. Walters hasn’t ruined an entire day making that trip.
Last year, I rode the bullet train between Beijing and Zhengzhou, China, a 386-mile, three-hour trip. After a minimal baggage check, we filtered through a turnstile and onto the boarding platform. Our reserved seats were large and comfortable with as much legroom as you might get in your favorite lounge chair at home.
Our train left exactly on time, and I was startled by the quiet and smooth ride. The car was almost silent, and I only knew we were under way by the changing view. I was expecting to get a sense of speed, but due to the smooth, quiet ride, there was little feeling of motion. Our train arrived two minutes early, an accomplishment only dreamed of by Amtrak riders.
To travel 386 miles in three hours in America is a near impossibility. That we could benefit from such a system is hardly debatable after experiencing such efficiency.
Greg Lewis, Clovis
