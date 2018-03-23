Grand jury service gives you a say in government. Here’s how to apply

Once again the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and the Fresno City Council have proclaimed February as Grand Jury Awareness Month.
As so well presented by a Bee Valley Voice by Al Maroney, the Fresno County Grand Jury is currently accepting applications for members for the 2018–2019 grand jury. The application process is under way and will end Friday.
As a former grand jury member and foreman and now president of the Fresno Chapter of the California Grand Jurors’ Association, I can attest that grand jury service is a tremendously rewarding experience, providing exceptional benefits not otherwise available to ordinary citizens.
Grand jurors have very broad oversight powers to investigate and comment upon the activities of government within the county. This includes cities, special districts, school districts and other organizations in the county that, collectively, constitute our local government.
Never miss a local story.
Grand jurors decide what, when and how to investigate. A unique benefit of service is that jurors will have a meaningful, independent say in local government.
Grand juries are independent bodies and work for and report only to the citizens of the county. To apply, go to www.fresno.courts.ca.gov/jury/grand_jury
Richard G. Allen. Fresno
Comments