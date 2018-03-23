Benefits of high-speed rail will be great

What a difference! Marek Warszawski and Dan Walters seem to be coming from different planets in March 14 Bee. Mr. Walters applies his usual grumpy conservatism to conclude that we have no need for high-speed rail in California and can’t afford it anyway, while Mr. Warszawski cheerily explains why it is a necessity for California and specifically for Fresno.
I’m with Mr. Warszawski: surely the benefits of a great connection along the length of the state will be great, the Valley will profit bountifully, and California, the richest state, can afford it. Nobody ever said it would be easy, but we must get it done!
John R. Donaldson, Fresno
Comments