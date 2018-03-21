Don’t hassle honor students for haircuts

If a Tenaya Middle School student must be punished for a hairdo, perhaps the administration needs to reassess its priorities.
Instead of picking on an honor student because he wants to have a stylish ‘do, maybe its time for the school to make a real effort to educate its students. A quick review of its School Accountability Report Card (SARC) for the 2015-2016 school year illustrates its dismal failure in this regard: Only 36 percent of students overall met or exceeded state standards for math.
The picture is even more pathetic for boys, as only 29 percent of them met or exceeded expectations. Instead of humiliating honor students over their personal appearance choices, maybe Tenaya could try harder to prepare them for college.
Tom Williams, Fresno
