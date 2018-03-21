Parents are to blame for dress code violations

This letter is in regards to parents being upset about repercussions for sending their children to school with razor cuts in their hair.
The simple solution would be for parents to familiarize themselves with the dress code in the parent handbook. It is posted on the district website at the beginning of the school year. Either follow it, object to it at a school board meeting, since it is a district, not site, policy, or send your child to school out of compliance. Then they can complain because the site is following the school district’s policy.
It seems the parents mentioned in the recent articles have chosen the third option, which isn’t fair to their own children. They are setting the example that rules can be ignored. The children are the ones who suffer any consequences. I don’t imagine that’s the parents’ goal, but it is, in fact, the end result.
Understand that I am not advocating for or against the dress code. I am merely trying to point out that the parents could have made better choices.
Terry Peyton, Sanger
