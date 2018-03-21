Administrator to Fresno schools: Forget the hair. I did.

What’s all this hullabaloo about students’ haircuts distracting the educational process? When I was in elementary school, most boys had “regular” haircuts or uncut hair because their parents didn’t have the 25 cents for a barber. My folks bought a manual clipper.
In World War II, servicemen got “crew cuts.” School-age boys quickly latched onto this new style. It got a lot of attention and many laughs. School officials missed a chance to show their authority. No rules were made about this “outlandish” style.
In 1964 the Beatles arrived with “mop tops.” Long hair became popular. How dare they? Most school officials didn’t make a big issue of this “educational distraction.” We had and still have students and teachers with “regular” haircuts, plus ducktails, crew cuts, flat-tops, Mohawks, long hair and even long hair on the sides with a flat top.
If there were no rules, there would be no distraction. As a former teacher/counselor/administrator, I originally was clean shaven, then had a mustache and finally a full beard; I started with a flat-top and then became bald (not by choice). I encourage the administration to forget about hair. I did.
Loren Gaither, Fresno
