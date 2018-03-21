Applause for teachers who supported student walkout

I was dismayed to learn many local schools and teachers discouraged students from participating in the nationwide demonstrations on March 14.
While the story about a Clovis teacher who informed his students that demonstrating would make them targets, if true, was truly appalling, it was disheartening to learn many local educators appear to have little respect for their students’ opinions, nor appreciation for the importance of nurturing civic engagement.
It appears some may have inappropriately imposed their own views of public demonstrations generally or calls for more restrictions on guns in particular onto their students. I expected our local educators, whom I generally respect and appreciate, to do better. Many did, and I applaud their commitment to support their students’ right to speak out and demonstrate, regardless what their own personal views may be.
I hope this proves to be a “teachable moment” for teachers and administrators throughout our Valley. We should do a better job of encouraging our young people to participate in civic life, become informed on issues and practice the job of being good citizens. When supporting their efforts to express themselves in the public forum, we might all learn something from the kids.
Catherine Amador, Fresno
