High-speed rail questions that need answers

I have some questions about the high-speed rail:
1. How much will it cost to ride the train? Will the rising cost of production increase the cost of the ticket to ride the train?
2. What will the train schedule look like? Does a train leave Fresno for San Francisco every 15 minutes? Does a train leave Fresno for Los Angeles every 15 minutes?
3. How many people can ride the train at the same time?
4. With several multiple stops, how long will it actually take to get from Fresno to San Francisco or Fresno to Los Angeles?
5. If the bullet train does not make a profit, will Californians have their taxes increased to make up the difference? Will the cost of the ticket to ride the train be increased? If the train makes a profit, will taxpayers receive a tax bonus?
If the high speed rail is affordable and efficient then we as Californians can celebrate this wonderful change.
If the train becomes so expensive to ride that it becomes a subsidized toy for the rich, then maybe California tax payers should be allowed to keep more of their earnings?.
Matt Butler, Fresno
