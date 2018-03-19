Fresno State football players go through warmups at Bulldog Stadium for the first spring practice, March 12.
Letters to the Editor

Former coach wants Pat Hill or Gina Behrens as Fresno State’s athletic director

March 19, 2018 04:25 PM

I was a former football coach at Fresno State, and I know what Fresno and the Valley wants and direly needs for us to progress immensely in all sports.

Fresno State head football coach Jeff Tedford is perfect and done.

We now need Valley blood to get all our systems upright and going.

Pat Hill and Gina Behrens are the answers for athletic directors. Both are outstanding in every aspect of athletics, raising funds, providing honest evaluations and answers when asked and needed. Both are astute when dollars are spent or needed.

Please send in your support, call Fresno State President Joseph Castro, The Fresno Bee, Mayor Lee Brand, and anyone who has any common sense about what staying local means in sports.

Dan Stockton, Fresno

