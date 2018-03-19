Props to Bullard for National Walkout Day participation

Thank you for your coverage of National Walkout Day.
I was particularly impressed by Gail Marshall’s column about how Bullard High School principal Carlos Castillo worked with student, Chris Olson, to plan an appropriate way to honor the fallen students.
As a former teacher, I know that far too often we are so set on our rigorous learning schedules that we are unable to see that life has handed us a fantastic teaching moment.
This was one of the best.
What a shame that other schools, particularly Clovis Unified School District, ignored the chance to help students learn that democracy is not a spectator sport.
Kay Tolladay Pitts, Fresno
