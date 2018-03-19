Workers pour concrete on to one of the elevated sections of the high-speed rail that will cross over the San Joaquin River.
Letters to the Editor

People who support high-speed rail should contribute money

March 19, 2018 04:09 PM

In response to Marek Warszawski’s latest article regarding the high-speed rail, it is always convenient for people to say “Let’s just build this without considering what the harsh realities are when it comes to such a massive and complicated project.”

As such, I challenge everyone who supports this half-baked venture, if they believe so strongly that California needs this rail system, they should contribute a portion of their monthly income towards this endeavor.

As the saying goes: “Put your money where your mouth is.”

Alfred Palumbo, Fresno

