People who support high-speed rail should contribute money

In response to Marek Warszawski’s latest article regarding the high-speed rail, it is always convenient for people to say “Let’s just build this without considering what the harsh realities are when it comes to such a massive and complicated project.”
As such, I challenge everyone who supports this half-baked venture, if they believe so strongly that California needs this rail system, they should contribute a portion of their monthly income towards this endeavor.
As the saying goes: “Put your money where your mouth is.”
Alfred Palumbo, Fresno
