Letters to the Editor

‘Dangerous’ railroad crossing where four died closes

March 19, 2018 06:14 AM

On March 5, we found out that the railroad crossing on Golden State Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue, where my granddaughter, Michaela Smith, lost her young life on Aug.19, 2013, together with three other young friends’ lives, has been closed because the crossing is found to be unsafe.

How was it that the jury did not see how dangerous that crossing was even though the evidence was so clear that the railroad was negligent?

This is so shameful on the jury’s part!

I feel so intensely heartsick with the outcome of the whole situation. I pray to our Lord Jesus Christ to forgive them, because I never will.

Lupe M. Delgado, Fresno

