Student protests were nothing but ‘a political stunt’

The student walkout (reported March 15) would have been a moving exhibition of a unified student voice, if it hadn’t been for the fact that the whole event was planned and staged by the left-wing, anti-gun movement. That’s why Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Nancy Pelosi were among the self-appointed speakers at the Washington, D.C., event.
This is another example of how the extreme left works. It uses a public tragedy to publicize its view, which may or may not even be relevant to the issue. This event was, unfortunately, nothing less than a political stunt, which has taken advantage of students’ fears to promote the organizer’s agenda.
Fortunately, cooler and more mature heads reign in the House of Representatives. It passed legislation Wednesday 407-10 to make our schools safer, which actually addresses the problem.
To see our children and their schools be manipulated for political purposes, however, is representative of the worst kind of abuse. It is ideological and it is despicable. The organizers should be ashamed, but they are rejoicing. And, that is tragic.
Rodney J. Nidever, Fresno
