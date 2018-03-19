I’m proud of Bullard High for speaking truth to power with dignity, strength

In The March 14 Bee, Mackenzie Mays and Aleksandra Appleton reported that students from various schools around Fresno County joined the rest of the nation in demonstrations against gun violence. This was an eye-opening moment for me.
When I attended Bullard High School, most of my classmates either supported guns or owned them; now to see that they are standing up against them (Gail Marshall column) is surprising to say the least. Knowing that people where I come from are finally angry with current gun legislation excites me and inspires me in my studies of public health at the University of California at Berkeley.
Gun violence is a major problem in Fresno, and it is heart-warming that these students are finally standing up to a greater power with dignity and strength. I am so proud of the students who support the gun regulations of Fresno Unified School District , and wish I could’ve been a part of something so great when I was attended high school in Fresno.
If the federal government will not listen to the pleas of innocent students, then I hope the local government will see the efforts these kids are taking in order to have a safer community, both inside and outside the school.
Ellie Julian, Fresno
