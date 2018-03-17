Grand jury lessons well worth investment of time

It was my privilege to serve on the 2014-15 and 2015-16 Fresno County Civil Grand Juries – one year as foreperson – and I hope other U.S. citizens 18 and older will consider applying to be grand jurors before the March 31 deadline.
Reflecting on my service, I want to underscore current Foreperson Al Maroney’s Valley Voices of Feb. 28 call for 2018-19 Civil Grand Jury applicants.
Reports issued during my years involved Sanger, Parlier, Coalinga, Selma, Fresno and Fresno County. Topics ranged from school leadership and inspections of dilapidated housing to sexually transmitted diseases, emergency medical response and municipal government.
Our work resulted in many positive changes – some over more time than I’d like. Seeing our recommendations implemented makes grand jury service rewarding for grand jurors and the citizens we serve.
My greatest gratification, though, was working collegially with other county citizens of divergent life/work experiences, age, gender, ethnicity, residence and points of view to issue reports that speak as one grand jury, not 19 individuals.
It was a valuable lesson in citizenship, civility and commitment, well worth my investment of three to 20 hours a week. So valuable that I’ve already applied for another term at ww.fresno.courts.ca.gov/jury/grand_jury.
Lanny Larson, Clovis
