Sad to see such ‘heartless,’ immature kids

March 17, 2018 02:39 PM

It is March 14. At 10 o’clock this morning, my school hosted a rally to commemorate those who died in Florida and also to advocate for safer schools. Honestly, it was a great and emotional rally. The one problem that was present: immaturity.

These kids laughed and mocked speakers. They posted on Snapchat and Instagram their opinions talking down on those who participated in this rally.

Being this young, I see a lot of different types of teenagers. The one type I see usually would have to be the immature ones who feel the need to talk down on people who are scared of being shot by a gunman or sometimes even scared of going to school when a threat is directed towards their school.

It’s sad to see how many heartless kids there are now.

Bri Beltran, Fresno

