Fresno’s Bullard High affirms students’ right to protest

In the spirit of your “Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down” editorials, I would like to give a “Thumbs Up” to Bullard High principal Carlos Castillo and teachers like Sharon Owens, who were mentioned in Gail Marshall’s column of March 15.
They did a wonderful job of making the National School Walkout a “teachable moment.” They affirmed students’ right to protest gun violence and to remember the victims in Parkland, Florida. They encouraged students like Chris Olson, who was mentioned in the article.
They also tied this in with students’ studies of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and American history. After all, our country was founded by persons who petitioned their government with grievances. I am very proud of them!
At the same time, I would give a “Thumbs Down” to the Clovis Unified School District. Despite its highly touted educational program, appeared to only want to punish students who protested. They appeared to have missed this teachable moment and it is their loss.
Never miss a local story.
David L Klingensmith, Fresno
Comments