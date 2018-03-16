Hold law-enforcement officers accountable

In regards to Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims’ comments on Fox Business Network and Fresno police Sgt. Ray Villalvazo’s slaying of an unarmed teenager: Like anyone else, if Fresno law enforcement officers do not like their jobs, they are free to find a new line of work.
Mims’ comments reflect a mindset of treating everyone as a criminal, regardless of the laws California, which they serve, has enacted.
She should be reminded that suspects that are released without being charged are not considered criminals. Local officers are not paid to enforce federal immigration statutes.
No one inside California is “free to go out and commit crimes.” If people violate the law, they should be pursued and punished within the legal framework and not because of Mims’ grievances against them.
Never miss a local story.
Perhaps our officials should look into the continued abuse of power the Fresno Police Department employs while shooting unarmed citizens. The fact that Sgt. Villalvazo was not arrested for gunning down a teenager is a travesty.
It’s even worse that he still holds a position within our police department and is shielded by the police chief.
At what point do we say “enough” to officials who believe they are above the law?
We need to hold law enforcement accountable and prosecute them with the same laws they are supposed to be upholding.
Philip Drew, Fresno
Comments