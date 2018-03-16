Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims went on FOX News on March 7 to reiterate her stance that the Fresno County Sheriffs Department adamantly opposes California becoming a sanctuary state, and praised Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents for doing their job of tracking down illegal immigrants.
Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims went on FOX News on March 7 to reiterate her stance that the Fresno County Sheriffs Department adamantly opposes California becoming a sanctuary state, and praised Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents for doing their job of tracking down illegal immigrants. YouTube screen shot
Letters to the Editor

A thank you to Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims

March 16, 2018 02:43 PM

I appreciate Sheriff Margaret Mims for her strength, support and commitment to the citizens of Fresno County, as expressed in The Bee article, “Fresno County sheriff goes on Fox news show, praises ‘hard-working’ ICE agents.”

The arrogance and self-righteousness of Governor Jerry Brown and the Democrats in suppressing legitimate law-enforcement actions is appalling and honestly dangerous for all of us.

We need leadership and vision without the political grandstanding.

She is what embodies the right attributes of responsible leadership much needed in our state.

Thank you!

Christopher Patin, Clovis

