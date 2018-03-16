A thank you to Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims

I appreciate Sheriff Margaret Mims for her strength, support and commitment to the citizens of Fresno County, as expressed in The Bee article, “Fresno County sheriff goes on Fox news show, praises ‘hard-working’ ICE agents.”
The arrogance and self-righteousness of Governor Jerry Brown and the Democrats in suppressing legitimate law-enforcement actions is appalling and honestly dangerous for all of us.
We need leadership and vision without the political grandstanding.
She is what embodies the right attributes of responsible leadership much needed in our state.
Christopher Patin, Clovis
