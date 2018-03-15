Captain of chaos reigns in White House

Chaos reigns with rapid changes in the White House at a time when harmony and orderliness are paramount. Appointees are fired and replaced with new appointees favoring torture or who find war more acceptable than negotiation is impulsive, thoughtless and dangerous.
Gina Haspel, first woman who will head the CIA, ran a CIA black site, was involved in a torture program, and led the destruction of the CIA torture tapes.
With Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State, there will likely be a push for more aggressive policies toward North Korea, Iran and Russia, none of which bodes well for our country. Whatever the shortcomings, Rex Tillerson knew a belligerent approach with non-friendly world leaders would fail.
Communication with leaders we don’t trust includes restraints. Kim Jong Un, is determined to keep his nuclear arsenal, based on his history of the deadliest war in modern times. North Korea lost close to 25 percent of its population. He remembers well it was after Saddam Hussein agreed to give up all nuclear weapons that Iraq lost millions and was destroyed.
“Diplomacy: the art of restraining power.” – Henry Kissinger.
“There is no restraint like the pervading eye of the ‘virtuous citizens’.” – Samuel Adams.
Elizabeth Sempadian, Fresno
