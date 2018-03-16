No sense of humor, Congressman Nunes?

No sense of humor, Congressman Devin Nunes?
Stephen Colbert and other comedians, in jest, are merely reflecting on the truths demonstrated by words and actions of Nunes and President Trump. It is not the liberties comedians take, but words and actions of Nunes and the president which are dangerous.
On national television, Trump has bragged that –
▪ he lied, cheated and bullied his way to the presidency.
▪ he is so rich he doesn’t pay taxes and laughed at taxpayers, calling us “stupid“ because we do
▪ he is so rich he can fondle women and goggle semi-undressed teenage beauty contestants without their consent.
Nunes has misrepresented himself to his constituents by –
▪ claiming to represent all of the Valley, but unavailable to most, sending out recent fliers to only the Republican base in my neighborhood. That is not my idea of good use of my taxpayer dollars.
▪ distorting the benefits of fracking, horizontal and offshore drilling and oil exploration on public lands. This can poison the environment, cause sinkholes under houses and possibly lead to earthquakes. All the while his rich cronies profit and taxpayers get stuck with the cleanup bills!
And he believes Mr. Colbert is dangerous? Look in the mirror!
Judy Johnson, Fresno
