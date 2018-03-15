Franco stands for Medicare for All, Dreamers, bail reform

I have had more than one conversation with each of the leading candidates for Congressional District 22 (except Rep. Devin Nunes) and Rico Franco expresses most clearly where he stands on the issues.
We need someone who supports sensible gun control.
We need support for Medicare for All/Single Payer.
We need support for a clean Dream Act.
Never miss a local story.
And we need bail reform (not the wimpy policy we have now) and someone really committed to reform in the criminal justice system.
Rico is intelligent and personable and would be a great Congressperson.
Sue Stone, M.D., Fresno
Comments