A group of southwest Fresno residents and their advocates gathered Thursday, March 1, in front of the B.F. Sisk Courthouse in downtown Fresno, where they have filed suit to block plans for an industrial park in their neighborhood. SPECIAL TO THE BEE

Letters to the Editor

Homeowners should have thought about where they were moving before complaining

March 15, 2018 02:51 PM

In her recent "Valley Voices" contribution to The Bee, attorney Ashley Werner argues that her lawsuit to to prevent the development of an industrial park within a part of the city that is currently zoned for such development is her attempt to rein in city of Fresno officials who believe they are above the law, while she protects the interests and health of residents that live in that part of the city.

What Ms. Werner fails to tell us is the number of her clients who purchased homes or otherwise moved into the area without determining what uses and developments were already permitted on the adjacent undeveloped land. Isn't it possible that Ms. Werner's clients failed to conduct their due diligence before purchasing property and moving into the area?

James Catalano, Fresno

