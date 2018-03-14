Overturn unlawful camping ordinance in Fresno

Tonight, in Fresno, the least will go to sleep hungry, hopeless and homeless.
Tonight, the forecast could be rain with high winds and temperature below 40 degrees, yet there are not enough shelter beds to accommodate the homeless.
Tonight, the homeless will close their eyes to rest while fearing the consequences of going to jail.
The issue is /Article 17, unlawful camping and is like a sniper with the scope directly aimed at the homeless population.
In my opinion, Article 17 shames us all as a society. Article 17 criminalizes poverty and criminalizes homelessness.
Research was conducted by reviewing multiple sources and it was shown that there are only 180 shelter beds available for the homeless community in Fresno. The numbers showed that if every shelter bed was occupied, there will still be 1,392 homeless people with nowhere to go besides the streets.
Since there are not enough shelter beds to accommodate the homeless, Article 17 should be deemed as unlawful and overturned.
We as a community have a duty to serve our homeless, rather than kicking down their shacks and confiscating their cherished belongings.
Toniah Webb, Fresno
