Where are you, Devin Nunes?

I'm happy to report that I attended my first town hall meeting in Devin Nunes's Congressional District CA22. There was only one thing was missing: Devin Nunes.
Nunes prefers to hold “town halls” on KMJ radio, with softball questions tossed by Ray Appleton, or to speak only with those who can afford his $2,700-a-plate fundraisers.
It was exciting to sit with over 200 of my fellow constituents at the Bullard High School cafeteria Saturday night where CA22 candidate Andrew Janz held a free and public question-answer session.
Republicans, Democrats and Independents were able to sit down together as calm, reasonable adults and question Janz on topics important to the Central Valley – issues like health care, economic development,and water.
Those in attendance didn't agree on everything, but we left with a better understanding of each other and with the knowledge that we have more commonalities than differences.
This is what Democracy looks like. It really isn’t that scary to meet with your constituents. We won’t bite!
Nancy Gilmore, Clovis
