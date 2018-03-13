Liberal leaders are like spoiled children

California’s liberal Democrat leadership has chosen to invoke the 10th Amendment of the United States Constitution for justifying and legitimizing illegal immigration and declaring California a sanctuary state. It rejects federal law and deems all who disagree with this liberal bent as racist.
These same politicians choose to ignore and deny the Second Amendment, making it more and more difficult for legal, law-abiding citizens in California to own arms, again rejecting federal law.
Just like spoiled children, these politicians pick and choose what rules they should abide by and throw temper tantrums when the little world they live in doesn’t meet their expectations. It’s time Californians sent these politicians to the corner and voted in some adults.
It’s also time for the left to realize the people from all walks of life have different opinions and that these same people, whether they be public or private citizens, are entitled to these opinions without suffering the damning persecution of the left.
Never miss a local story.
Leslie D. Wilson, Fresno
Comments