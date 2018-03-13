Doctors can be a pain

The letter by Mike Beavers in The Bee March 11 hit the nail on the head, a complaint we have had for a long time. It reminds me of the patient, after being thoroughly examined, was told by his doctor that he needed to get more rest. He replied, “You mean more than I am getting in your waiting room?”
And while we are on the subject of doctors, ones that deal with patients from the neck down, when you get into your 80s, they don’t want to mess with us anymore. They pass us from one doctor to another. We we don’t know if it is because our insurance carrier doesn’t pay them enough or they figure we already have one foot in the grave, so why bother?
I recently went to a well known orthopedic surgical center with pain in my knees and hips, and they assured me they were going to help me. All they did was pass me from one of their doctors to another. I finally had enough and gave up
Omar Girton, Fresno
