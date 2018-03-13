Life and death should be our own decision

On May 10, 2012, The Bee printed my letter “Humans need this choice.”
The letter referenced my dear friend Csonka, who at the time was about 74 years old. I worried about his age and health issues, pertaining to his quality of life, and when his life might be considered below “humane” living standards.
Csonka was my Jack Russell Terrier. I had the choice to make the decision when I felt the time was right, to end his suffering.
Unfortunately, after a lot of heartfelt consideration, I made the decision it was time to end Csonka’s pain and suffering. On March 9 at 11:55 a.m., I was by his side when he passed away peacefully surrounded by love. While it was a very hard decision to make, I knew it was the right time. I’m glad I had that choice.
I am currently going through treatment for cancer. While I continue to enjoy life and keep a positive attitude, I must admit, I have worried that at some point, my quality of life may become below “humane” living standards.
Unfortunately, I don’t have the right to make that same choice to make for myself. Why? With life, comes death. It’s inevitable. But we all should be able to make that decision, when the time is right.
Chris D. DeLeon, Clovis
