Number of job openings needs to be sustained

I was heartened to read about today's good jobs report -- there were over 300,000 jobs created in February.
President Donald Trump has finally caught up to former President Barack Obama, who had these same job numbers 18 months ago, while simultaneously lowering the deficit and not adding an additional $1.5 trillion to the debt, as the Republican tax bill has done.
I hope these job numbers can be sustained as other countries around the world enter into trade agreements without the U.S..
We are going to need it if we ever want to pay down the deficit or debt again.
Krisztina Mendonca, Oakhurst
