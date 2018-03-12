Elected officials ‘cheat, lie and cut in line when it comes to illegal immigrants’

As responsible parents, part of our duties include ensuring that our children are aware that there are rules to be followed and consequences for breaking the rules.
No cheating, no lying and no cutting in line are just a few of the rules that our children were taught before they started school.
Without taking too far of a leap, I am sure that most responsible people would agree that these are good rules to abide by, regardless if at school or not.
Perplexing to us however, is why the overwhelming majority of elected officials and media outlets in this state feel that it is OK to cheat, lie and cut in line when it comes to illegal immigrants?
Look up the word “illegal,” it clearly refers to some thing or some person that is in violation of the law.
With conservative estimates showing that at least a couple of million people are currently working their way through the legal process to become citizens, perhaps someone who believes otherwise can enlighten the rest of us as to why they think it is OK to break the law in this case by cheating, lying and cutting in line.
Jerry Silva, Clovis
