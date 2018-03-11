Assault weapons did not exist when Second Amendment was written

The article, “America’s not-so-great gun debate” by Ruben Navarrette Jr. March 4 has an interesting discussion about the recent school shooting and how we can reach a solution.
I agree with him on the part that people are currently shutting each other out and not being reasonable due to personal beliefs. Guns do have a huge part to do with the massacre, yet I do not believe we should get rid of all guns.
There are measures that need to be taken such as the psychology test Mr. Navarrette mentioned because it seems,. in every school shooting with a Caucasian male, the outcome is always the individual was mentally ill.
Let’s stop these people from buying high-powered assault weapons if we have seen time and time again they are not capable of being responsible gun owners. Citizens should not own assault rifles because there is no common purpose for them. They are not used for hunting; they are used to kill people at a rapid rate.
People always bring up the Second Amendment as their right to bear arms yet assault rifles did not exist when this amendment was created.
Pablo Arjon, Los Banos
Comments