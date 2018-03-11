Students should consider consequences for protesting

The Feb. 26 article, “Can Schools Bust Students for Protesting Gun Laws?” by Vera Eidelman, is about whether schools have the right to discipline students for expressing themselves on a political topic.
Ms. Eidelman addresses this question and says, “It depends on when, where, and how the students decide to express themselves.” Of course, it would depend, but there are other factors to take in account, since discipline cannot be avoided on school grounds.
Now by saying that, that doesn’t mean, like Ms. Eidelman mentioned, “[schools can] discipline students more harshly because they are walking out to express a political view or because school administrators don’t support the views behind the protest.”
No, their reasons for disciplining students would be for breaking school policy. If students participate in a protest or simply express themselves, they should consider the consequences for their actions by researching school, school district and state policies in advance.
Ms. Eidelman addresses the question at hand and vaguely addresses student responsibility to plan accordingly and know there are consequences for their actions, but vaguely addressing it will not help student readers grasp the concept that they may have to face some disciplinary action.
Ruby Flores Reynoso, Fresno
