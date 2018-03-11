Speak your mind, even if others disagree

Ruben Navarrette Jr.’s March 4 column about America’s gun debate represents my opinion at its finest. His neutrality about the topic is what makes his opinion valid and useful in a neutral gun debate.
I am glad there are people who show their opinion with no shame or disencouragement even if their opinions are against the majority’s opinion.
Nowadays nobody can go against marijuana legalization or immigration regulations, because an ignorant majority labels that person a racist or witless. Just like Mr. Navarrette, everybody should speak his or her ideas regardless of what the majority of people say.
We should not let ourselves be influenced by others.
Never miss a local story.
Daniel Valenzuela, Los Banos
Comments