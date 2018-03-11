Waiting times for doctors waste patients’ time.
Letters to the Editor

Why do doctors disrespect patients’ time?

March 11, 2018 05:34 AM

Another doctor’s appointment, another morning spent waiting for the doctor. Why is it that our doctors keep us waiting so?

I recently had the first appointment time of the day, yet was was left sitting, rereading the old magazines that I read last time I waited. Forty five minutes, 50 minutes, one hour!

Why do these professionals have such a complete disrespect for our, the paying patron’s, time?

If the doctor is not in until 9:30 a.m., then don’t schedule me for an 8:30 a.m. appointment.

I am not a doctor, but my time is valuable, too!

Mike Beavers, Fresno

