Why do doctors disrespect patients’ time?

Another doctor’s appointment, another morning spent waiting for the doctor. Why is it that our doctors keep us waiting so?
I recently had the first appointment time of the day, yet was was left sitting, rereading the old magazines that I read last time I waited. Forty five minutes, 50 minutes, one hour!
Why do these professionals have such a complete disrespect for our, the paying patron’s, time?
If the doctor is not in until 9:30 a.m., then don’t schedule me for an 8:30 a.m. appointment.
I am not a doctor, but my time is valuable, too!
Mike Beavers, Fresno
