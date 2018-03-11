Attendees place candles on a cross at Pines Trails Park & Amphitheater after a vigil for the shooting victims at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Letters to the Editor

Boycott ‘Hollywood pinheads,’ too, for what they sell to kids

March 11, 2018 05:04 AM

Right on, Anne Speake! I agree, the entertainment industry (otherwise known as the Hollywood pinheads) should consider what they are selling to our children in the name of entertainment. To that end, I say boycott Hollywood. Stay out of the theaters and turn off the award shows. That is how I speak.

In addition, there are numerous other groups that share in dropping the ball in Parkland, Florida, that could be marched against – the FBI, the Broward County Sheriff’s Department, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The National Rife Association should not be the sole focus.

Carol Capitola. Fresno

