Nunes in nutshell: ‘angry, smug, pitiful.’ I’m voting for Andrew Janz

This past week I received two new vital data regarding my (!) Republican Congressman Devin Nunes of Tulare. Nunes sent me the first, a glossy, full color “Legislative Update; NATIONAL SECURITY.”
Deep, vexing issues: “security hot spots,” “complex national security challenges,” “individual terrorists,” North Korea, the Internet.
Days later, I read that Nunes was miffed, if not enraged, at “The Late Show” comedian Stephen Colbert for mocking him, including this: “Devon(cq) Nunes is a (redacted).”
Consider Nunes’ response: “The left controls not only the universities in this country, but they also control Hollywood…and the mainstream media, so conservatives in this country are under attack” (because only conservatives care for truth?). The Bee, I understand, is on Nunes’ enemies list.
Never miss a local story.
Where to begin? Paranoid, frenzied, wrong, pathological, angry, smug, sulking, pitiful, delusional and grandiose.
Thank God, I can vote for Democrat Andrew Janz, a working criminal prosecutor, to unseat this wild fellow who has me whipsawed between disgust and hilarity. I understand full well that Nunes enjoys unfair advantage to be running for re-election in the 22nd Congressional District.
Nunes’ Republican colleagues gerrymandered the 22nd carefully to keep him in office. Surely we can do better than this frantic character.
Jim Steinberg, Fresno
Comments