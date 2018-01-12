Trump is criticized, just like Lincoln

Research has shown there are many close similarities between President Donald Trump and Abraham Lincoln. Personality wise, they are miles apart. However, Lincoln was despised by the upper elite class and the political Washington bureaucrats. He was belittled and considered an eccentric person and not fit to be president.
The news media constantly criticized Lincoln’s policies regarding his stand against the war with the South. Lincoln stood firm and would not waver in order to save the Union. Trump has been bombarded daily from the start by the liberal news media. He is also despised by the left and Washington academia elites. He has been branded as eccentric in his policy makings and not fit to be president.
Lincoln won the war for the North and united the country against tremendous adversaries. Trump has stood firm in his stand to make ”America great again” and has had a great start in improving the economy to its highest level in such a short time. No U.S. President has been able to accomplish this feat against tremendous odds.
Lincoln is considered an outstanding President. Trump has done very well, for only one year in office. Time will tell. I predict he will.
