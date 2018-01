Can Tulare boxer Daniel Valdivia get even? Watch this hard-hitting action

Daniel Valdivia of Tulare faced Vladimir Hernandez in a rematch at Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino in Lemoore on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. And for the second straight time, Valdivia (14-2), in red trunks, lost to Hernandez (10-2), this time by unanimous decision.