U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, and National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to speak about newly passed tax reform legislation on Dec. 20 during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, and National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to speak about newly passed tax reform legislation on Dec. 20 during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. Olivier Douliery TNS
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, and National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to speak about newly passed tax reform legislation on Dec. 20 during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. Olivier Douliery TNS

Letters to the Editor

Prediction: Tax bill will strengthen the economy

January 12, 2018 02:57 PM

A December analysis by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy of the GOP tax bill (for California residents) estimated that 88 percent of those in the $27,000 to $76,500 income bracket will see a tax cut while 38 percent of those earning over $878,000 will see a tax hike.

A 2 percent tax rate decrease, a doubling of the standard deduction, and an increase in the child tax credit will benefit the lower to middle income groups while the inability to completely deduct state and local taxes and a limit on the mortgage rate deduction will offset the rate decrease for many of the highest income earners, most of whom itemize.

The wealthiest 20 percent collectively pay 80 percent of the total federal income tax, a huge amount. A 2 percent across the board tax cut automatically channels 50 percent or more of the savings in absolute dollars to that small cohort.

Encouraged by the decrease in the corporate tax rate, several large corporations announced plans to expand their operations,increase their minimum wage and send bonus checks to their employees. On balance, the tax bill will strengthen the nation’s economy and benefit most of its citizens. Only liberals obsessed with class envy see America “approaching its darkest hour” because of it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Michael Freeman, Sanger

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Memorial basketball standout Jalen Green sets sights on NBA

    The sophomore player with a wide range of skills is among the top prospects catching attention from scouts all over the nation.

Memorial basketball standout Jalen Green sets sights on NBA

Memorial basketball standout Jalen Green sets sights on NBA 2:01

Memorial basketball standout Jalen Green sets sights on NBA
Can Tulare boxer Daniel Valdivia get even? Watch this hard-hitting action 1:22

Can Tulare boxer Daniel Valdivia get even? Watch this hard-hitting action
Free our children! Stop Trafficking advocates raise money, awareness at Blackstone, Shaw 2:01

Free our children! Stop Trafficking advocates raise money, awareness at Blackstone, Shaw

View More Video