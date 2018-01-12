Emergency crew members search an area damaged by storms in Montecito Friday. The number of missing after a California mudslide has fluctuated wildly, due to shifting definitions, the inherent uncertainty that follows a natural disaster, and just plain human error.
Letters to the Editor

Mudslides, fires are all symptoms of climate change

January 12, 2018 02:43 PM

On Monday the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration published its 2017 figures on natural disasters in the United States, and reported that combined they cost us a whopping $306 billion, including close to $20 billion for the fires in the West, California most prominently.

These fires have claimed thousands of homes and 54 lives. Reputable evidence-based source make clear, climate change has exacerbated all these disasters.

If we get significant rains in California for 2018, news sources alert us to expect massive mudslides especially in hilly suburban counties in the south and around Santa Rosa.

And if this week's rain is just a drop in the bucket, and we enter another drought, we can expect in California, notably with hundreds of millions of dead trees in our forests as The Bee has reported, the same out-of-control fires again for the coming year.

Is it not high time for all our elected leaders, local, state and especially federal congressional delegates to answer these growing disasters with concrete mitigations to our warming climate? So far, too many congressmen from the Valley have been conspicuously silent or outright hostile to the established science of climate change. Write your leaders today!

Peter McDonald, Fresno

