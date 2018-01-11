Fresno City Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria said she supports making Fresno a sanctuary city.
Letters to the Editor

Soria deserves to be first Latina council president

January 11, 2018 06:20 PM

This week Fresno City Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria will be Fresno’s first Latina council president and she is most deserving. During her first term of service, she has shown her loyalty to our community by holding know-your-rights forums, advocating on behalf of immigrants and showing leadership by choosing not to ban homeless folks from our fair city. Those issues affect many veterans and immigrants.

When members of the Sikh community were victims of hate crimes, she was there. She signed on as a co-sponsor to the DACA resolution passed in 2015, and continues to show her support for the immigrant community. Like most candidates, Soria was very active and visible during her run for office and she continues to be active in our community. Soria is the real deal.

Willie Lopez, Fresno

