Desperate Democrats react emotionally

.I appreciate the honest parts of Erika D. Smith’s opinion Jan. 10 about Democrats being desperate for candidates.
However, that’s about where the honesty ends. Ms. Smith might not like Trump’s one-syllable words, but not acknowledging his policies are working and he is doing what he said he pledged to do is disingenuous. Ms. Smith also fails to tell the whole truth about Oprah Winfrey.
. Oprah gave Mr. Harvey street cred to the women in their social circles. Very sick. Oprah claims she didn’t know or suspect what Mr. Harvey was doing. That claim makes her either too naïve to be president, or a complacent liar willing to throw her sisters to predators for personal gain.
Democrats are desperate. As long as Democratic voters continue to react emotionally rather than rationally, I expect them to continue to give us crappy candidates and Republicans will win, again.
Bill Rigs, Clovis
