‘Hail to the genius of stable,’ Trump

Pity the broken men surrounding their fallen star atop The Bee’s Jan. 7 article about “Trump’s self assessment.” They look like prisoners of war fresh from sessions of torture and solitary confinement. Even Rex Tillerson, a giant in industry, probably more skilled at diplomacy and bargaining than all the others, is tie-less and morose.
These sad troupe members have sacrificed their careers and most will fade into the dark cosmos of history past when The Donald finishes using them for his aggrandizement. The enduring part of this tragedy is that men of intelligence and diplomatic skill will avoid the maw that is the Trump cabinet.
Hail to the genius of the stable!
Michael A Potts, Exeter
