Homeless scene: ‘I have seen them pull down their pants’

January 10, 2018 03:01 PM

I walk a Clovis trail every day with my dog, and within the past nine months from Ashlan to Dakota avenues, I have noticed a large increase in the homeless, and along with them comes trash, garbage and drugs.

I have seen more drug transactions than I ever care to see. They don’t try to hide it anymore. It’s just right out there in the open.

The empty field on the corner of Clovis and Ashlan avenues has become an area for the homeless. I have seen them pull down their pants and go to the bathroom right there in that field.

Shame on the City of Fresno and Clovis for not caring about this small corner, which happens to be county property.

Shame on you for not giving sheriffs the same authority that the city has, and shame on the owner of this property.

You are no better than slumlords for not doing your part. Every day that goes by, this problem just gets worse when will somebody do something?

Becky White, Fresno

