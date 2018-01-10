Woman who gave birth to stillborn baby also ruined her own life

In regards to the Jan. 8 letter by David Roy, “Don’t prosecute drugged woman for fetus murder,” my soul and heart were sickened.
His first comment that her arrest and prosecution would open the door to numerous crimes is correct. No. 1, it opens the door to her crime – murder. If this woman had abused and tortured a puppy, she’d be arrested and prosecuted.
This nine-month term baby cries out, “I had dreams! I felt pain!” Mr. Roy also claims that the health of every newborn would have to be assessed at birth and for years following.
News flash, all newborns are assessed at birth. Even a stillborn baby is assessed to see what went wrong.
Prosecute this woman. Give her treatment for drugs in prison, where she will pay for her crime. Let her turn her life around in prison. Let her dedicate her life to helping others avoid drugs.
Let her redeemed life be a tribute to the life she took – her own flesh and blood.
Valerie Arquiette, Sanger
