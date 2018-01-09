Today’s leaders, like Nunes, fall far short of past political heroes in ‘Darkest Hour’

I just saw “Darkest Hour,” the new movie detailing Winston Churchill’s first days as British prime minister during World War II. It was a reminder of a leader with intellect, judgment and political courage during a perilous time. America has had its share of political heroes.
The contrast to the leadership we have today – President Trump, Sen. Mitch McConnell, Rep. Paul Ryan, and our own Rep. Devin Nunes – is breathtaking. These craven partisan politicians have passed a tax bill that, when fully implemented, will hurt families making less than $75,000, while giving incredible cuts to those in the top 1 percent.
More than half – some experts say 60 percent – of the benefit will go to those earning more than $200,000 per year. I don’t know that America is approaching its darkest hour, but these actions are cause for despair.
When was the last time Nunes had a public town hall with his own constituents? Too busy promoting already-disproven conspiracy theories on behalf of Trump? Have people forgotten that the truth is still the truth even if no one believes it, and that a lie is still a lie even if everyone believes it?
Mike Reddin, Fresno
Comments