Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in a scene from “Darkest Hour.” Oldman was nominated for a screen Actors Guild Award for male actor in a leading role in a motion picture. The SAG Awards will air live Jan. 21 on TNT and TBS.
Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in a scene from “Darkest Hour.” Oldman was nominated for a screen Actors Guild Award for male actor in a leading role in a motion picture. The SAG Awards will air live Jan. 21 on TNT and TBS. JACK ENGLISH Associated Press
Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in a scene from “Darkest Hour.” Oldman was nominated for a screen Actors Guild Award for male actor in a leading role in a motion picture. The SAG Awards will air live Jan. 21 on TNT and TBS. JACK ENGLISH Associated Press

Letters to the Editor

Today’s leaders, like Nunes, fall far short of past political heroes in ‘Darkest Hour’

January 09, 2018 02:05 PM

I just saw “Darkest Hour,” the new movie detailing Winston Churchill’s first days as British prime minister during World War II. It was a reminder of a leader with intellect, judgment and political courage during a perilous time. America has had its share of political heroes.

The contrast to the leadership we have today – President Trump, Sen. Mitch McConnell, Rep. Paul Ryan, and our own Rep. Devin Nunes – is breathtaking. These craven partisan politicians have passed a tax bill that, when fully implemented, will hurt families making less than $75,000, while giving incredible cuts to those in the top 1 percent.

More than half – some experts say 60 percent – of the benefit will go to those earning more than $200,000 per year. I don’t know that America is approaching its darkest hour, but these actions are cause for despair.

When was the last time Nunes had a public town hall with his own constituents? Too busy promoting already-disproven conspiracy theories on behalf of Trump? Have people forgotten that the truth is still the truth even if no one believes it, and that a lie is still a lie even if everyone believes it?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mike Reddin, Fresno

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • California firefighters rescue girl from Montecito mudflow

    Firefighters rescued a girl from a mudslide in Montecito on Tuesday. At least five people died in mudflows in the town as heavy rain hammered southern California, local reports said. The 101 Freeway was shut down in the same area as the rain caused waist-high mudflows, the news report said. This footage shows firefighters rescuing the girl from the mudflow, as well as a search dog helping to look for victims.

California firefighters rescue girl from Montecito mudflow

California firefighters rescue girl from Montecito mudflow 1:11

California firefighters rescue girl from Montecito mudflow
Vehicles caught in mud in Burbank amid heavy rains 0:43

Vehicles caught in mud in Burbank amid heavy rains
Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley 0:57

Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley

View More Video