Clovis should honor local black residents in upcoming MLK event

Clovis is preparing for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a breakfast.
As a long-time resident, the people who should be honored should be the black families who have lived in this city since the 40s and 50s, and whose descendents still live here today.
Many lived here when Dr. King was marching and many blacks had to ride in the back of buses.
There have been a few blacks in town who have made their mark, such as Elvy Perkins, who passed away in 2015, and was the City of Clovis’ first black employee.
Never miss a local story.
While many folks see this city as a rodeo town, it has a history of agriculture and labor work that impacted Clovis since in the 1940s.
The city should have some kind of monument that signifies the history of blacks in Clovis.
Steven Trevino Jr., Clovis
Comments