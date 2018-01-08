Juliana De La Cerda places a carnation on the MLK statue at Fresno County Courthouse Park in downtown Fresno.
Juliana De La Cerda places a carnation on the MLK statue at Fresno County Courthouse Park in downtown Fresno. SILVIA FLORES sflores@fresnobee.com
Juliana De La Cerda places a carnation on the MLK statue at Fresno County Courthouse Park in downtown Fresno. SILVIA FLORES sflores@fresnobee.com

Letters to the Editor

Clovis should honor local black residents in upcoming MLK event

January 08, 2018 01:43 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

Clovis is preparing for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a breakfast.

As a long-time resident, the people who should be honored should be the black families who have lived in this city since the 40s and 50s, and whose descendents still live here today.

Many lived here when Dr. King was marching and many blacks had to ride in the back of buses.

There have been a few blacks in town who have made their mark, such as Elvy Perkins, who passed away in 2015, and was the City of Clovis’ first black employee.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

While many folks see this city as a rodeo town, it has a history of agriculture and labor work that impacted Clovis since in the 1940s.

The city should have some kind of monument that signifies the history of blacks in Clovis.

Steven Trevino Jr., Clovis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • B95's Carmen reveals her real name, and why it was changed for radio

    Carmen, a popular Fresno radio host on B95, debuts a personal YouTube channel by revealing her true name. Here's an edited clip from the full video.

B95's Carmen reveals her real name, and why it was changed for radio

B95's Carmen reveals her real name, and why it was changed for radio 1:17

B95's Carmen reveals her real name, and why it was changed for radio
Fresno police chief attributes violence to feuding gangs, guns, and disrespect for life 1:34

Fresno police chief attributes violence to feuding gangs, guns, and disrespect for life
Frostbite and how to prevent it 0:36

Frostbite and how to prevent it

View More Video