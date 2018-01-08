Devin Nunes
Letters to the Editor

Nunes: focus on Russia’s meddling

January 08, 2018 03:45 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

My respect for Rep. Devin Nunes has taken a plunge recently. He, like many others in Congress, have forgotten what their jobs are.

Their jobs are to represent the will of the American people. Nunes like many others, put party over country (the people who elect them) leaving us with no real representation. Whether it is right or wrong, if their party wants it, they vote for it.

They all need to step back, let special counsel Robert Mueller do his job and stop helping President Trump in his everyday attempted diversion by calling for investigations into people and things that aren’t even relevant. If there was no collusion fine, but this is America. If Russia meddled in our election, we need to get to the bottom of it.

Dolores O’Bar, Fresno

