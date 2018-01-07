Fusion GPS owners should tell us their secrets

The Jan. 4 op-ed column by the Fusion GPS founders Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch, for me, raised some questions. Those questions are well put and asked in a Jan. 2 National Review column by Andrew McCarthy. Here is the excerpt to which I refer:
“If Simpson and Fritsch have evidence of criminal or otherwise corrupt Trump-Russia contacts, why don’t they just tell us what it is. Why do they write a lengthy column caterwauling about how the Republican-controlled committees are supposedly withholding the information they’ve provided?
“We are not talking about classified information here; we are talking about Fusion’s own investigation. They say the Republicans refuse to release their testimony. Why wait for the Republicans? There’s nothing stopping Simpson and Fritsch from fully disclosing what their testimony was. Why don’t they tell the story instead of complaining about its not being told? Could it be that the story is not what they purport it to be?”
W.A. Combs, Fresno
