‘Get this man removed’ while we can still survive

I saw the news of the North Korea leader warning the United States that he has his nuclear bomb launch button on his desk, at the ready, fully capable of reaching us.
Then our President says he, too, has his button close by, but his is bigger and better. This is very disturbing to me.
It is like two unstable men in positions of great power having a urinating contest at potentially all of our expense. How can any common-sense thinking American condone this posture by our President?
And there have been many other instances of outlandish actions and behavior during his first year at the helm. And before that, there were the broad-brush comments he made about Mexicans to awaken the bigots who had been slumbering for so long, only to awaken the many who produced the ugly scene which played out a few months ago in Charlottesville, South Carolina.
And who is reaping the benefits so far? The super rich. Who will suffer? The middle class, the poor, the elderly, all minorities, the 98 percent who make up the rest of the country we all love.
What the hell happened here?
Let’s talk about this most recent incident first before we’re all part of a nuclear holocaust. Let’s figure out how we make our chain of command work to help us get this man removed before we can’t even survive.
Joseph R. Riofrio, Mendota
