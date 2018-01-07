President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn as he leaves the White House in Washington, Friday enroute to Camp David, Md., for the congressional Republican leadership retreat.
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn as he leaves the White House in Washington, Friday enroute to Camp David, Md., for the congressional Republican leadership retreat. MANUEL BALCE CENETA AP
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn as he leaves the White House in Washington, Friday enroute to Camp David, Md., for the congressional Republican leadership retreat. MANUEL BALCE CENETA AP

Letters to the Editor

‘Get this man removed’ while we can still survive

January 07, 2018 03:42 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

I saw the news of the North Korea leader warning the United States that he has his nuclear bomb launch button on his desk, at the ready, fully capable of reaching us.

Then our President says he, too, has his button close by, but his is bigger and better. This is very disturbing to me.

It is like two unstable men in positions of great power having a urinating contest at potentially all of our expense. How can any common-sense thinking American condone this posture by our President?

And there have been many other instances of outlandish actions and behavior during his first year at the helm. And before that, there were the broad-brush comments he made about Mexicans to awaken the bigots who had been slumbering for so long, only to awaken the many who produced the ugly scene which played out a few months ago in Charlottesville, South Carolina.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

And who is reaping the benefits so far? The super rich. Who will suffer? The middle class, the poor, the elderly, all minorities, the 98 percent who make up the rest of the country we all love.

What the hell happened here?

Let’s talk about this most recent incident first before we’re all part of a nuclear holocaust. Let’s figure out how we make our chain of command work to help us get this man removed before we can’t even survive.

Joseph R. Riofrio, Mendota

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Downtown Fresno barbershop owner gives back to the community with free haircuts

    Owner Arturo Manzano, who grew up on a tight budget in southwest Fresno, celebrated his one-year anniversary at ABC Barbershop by giving out an estimated 200 haircuts.

Downtown Fresno barbershop owner gives back to the community with free haircuts

Downtown Fresno barbershop owner gives back to the community with free haircuts 1:41

Downtown Fresno barbershop owner gives back to the community with free haircuts
Watch overtime wrestling action at the Doc Buchanan Invitational 2:22

Watch overtime wrestling action at the Doc Buchanan Invitational
Virtual reality arcade comes to Fresno 0:44

Virtual reality arcade comes to Fresno

View More Video